Man dragged several blocks by truck after confronting thief in Lac La Biche

Send this page to someone via email

A Lac La Biche man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was dragged for a number of blocks and possibly run over following a confrontation with a man who reportedly stole his truck, authorities say.

Just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 23, RCMP received a call about a stolen vehicle at the Esso Tags gas station on 101 Avenue in Lac La Biche, located about 200 km northeast of Edmonton.

Police said the victim saw the suspect entering his vehicle, a red Chevrolet Silverado, and tried to intervene.

“(The victim) was dragged for a number of residential blocks, possibly being run over. The victim sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital,” said a news release from police.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are looking for the suspect, described as a man wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants and shoes who is around five feet, 11 inches tall. Officers also want to talk to people who were fueling up at that station at the time of the event.

Those with dashcam footage or other video of the crime are asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.