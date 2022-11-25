Menu

Crime

Man dragged several blocks by truck after confronting thief in Lac La Biche

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 25, 2022 12:43 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. RCMP in Lac La Biche are looking for information on an alleged vehicle theft that left a man recovering from serious injuries in hospital. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. RCMP in Lac La Biche are looking for information on an alleged vehicle theft that left a man recovering from serious injuries in hospital. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

A Lac La Biche man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after he was dragged for a number of blocks and possibly run over following a confrontation with a man who reportedly stole his truck, authorities say.

Just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 23, RCMP received a call about a stolen vehicle at the Esso Tags gas station on 101 Avenue in Lac La Biche, located about 200 km northeast of Edmonton.

Read more: Man guilty in gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner out on day parole

Police said the victim saw the suspect entering his vehicle, a red Chevrolet Silverado, and tried to intervene.

“(The victim) was dragged for a number of residential blocks, possibly being run over. The victim sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital,” said a news release from police.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are looking for the suspect, described as a man wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants and shoes who is around five feet, 11 inches tall. Officers also want to talk to people who were fueling up at that station at the time of the event.

Read more: B.C. driver dragged 30 metres while trying to stop thief from stealing his car

Those with dashcam footage or other video of the crime are asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Dramatic takedown of Edmonton truck theft suspect caught on video'
Dramatic takedown of Edmonton truck theft suspect caught on video
