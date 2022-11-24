Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Annual Syilx Artisans Craft Sale to return to En’owkin Centre in Penticton, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 8:17 pm
Guest will be welcomed by a cup of coffee or tea and can browse through everything from beadwork, leathers, and quilts to books. View image in full screen
Guest will be welcomed by a cup of coffee or tea and can browse through everything from beadwork, leathers, and quilts to books. Global News

After a two-year pandemic pause, the En’owkin Centre Penticton, B.C., is opening its doors again for the annual Syilx Members Artisans Craft Week.

The centre is promoting Syilx artists to sell their handcrafted arts and crafts. Everything from beadwork, leathers, and quilts to books from Theytus Books Publishing will be available at the centre from Dec. 7-9.

Theytus Books is the oldest Indigenous publishing company in Canada with books from the Syilx Nation and from across Canada and the United States.

“En’Owkin is very pleased to be doing this again for the community. En’Owkin missed the people just as much as the people missed us,” said Ann Doyon, who works in production at Theytus Books.

Read more: Kelowna artist explores Indigenous roots through paintbrush

Story continues below advertisement

The sale has been running for decades and is an opportunity for local Indigenous artists to profit from their authentic goods. All proceeds will be going directly to the artist and sales are cash only.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“We are very happy to be giving the opportunity to our Nation and Nation members to benefit from their Arts,” said Doyon.

“That is what En’Owkin is, we support Indigenous artwork in anyway shape or form that we can.”

The centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day of the sale.

More information about the sale can be found on the En’Owkin website.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous Showcase celebrates culture at the Vernon Towne Theatre'
Indigenous Showcase celebrates culture at the Vernon Towne Theatre
pentictonsouth okanaganPenticton Indian BandIndigenous ArtEn'owkin CentreIndigenous ArtworkArt and Craft saleSyilx artistsSyilx MembersSyilx Members Artisans Craft Week
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers