Annual Syilx Artisans Craft Sale to return to En’owkin Centre in Penticton, B.C.

After a two-year pandemic pause, the En’owkin Centre Penticton, B.C., is opening its doors again for the annual Syilx Members Artisans Craft Week.

The centre is promoting Syilx artists to sell their handcrafted arts and crafts. Everything from beadwork, leathers, and quilts to books from Theytus Books Publishing will be available at the centre from Dec. 7-9.

Theytus Books is the oldest Indigenous publishing company in Canada with books from the Syilx Nation and from across Canada and the United States.

“En’Owkin is very pleased to be doing this again for the community. En’Owkin missed the people just as much as the people missed us,” said Ann Doyon, who works in production at Theytus Books.

The sale has been running for decades and is an opportunity for local Indigenous artists to profit from their authentic goods. All proceeds will be going directly to the artist and sales are cash only.

“We are very happy to be giving the opportunity to our Nation and Nation members to benefit from their Arts,” said Doyon.

“That is what En’Owkin is, we support Indigenous artwork in anyway shape or form that we can.”

The centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day of the sale.

More information about the sale can be found on the En’Owkin website.