Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 24

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montessori classes at Saskatoon Public Schools, University of Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Scott Flory and Wonton in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Montessori classes at City Park School: Family Matters

There are differences between Montessori classrooms and learning in a regular classroom.

Janelle Aldrich, principal at City Park School, says one difference is the amount of hands-on learning.

She explains why Saskatoon Public Schools is offering Montessori programming and how students benefit in Family Matters.

3:48 Montessori classes at City Park School: Family Matters

Saskatchewan Huskies seek first national championship since 1998

For the second straight year, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are playing for a national football championship.

Story continues below advertisement

The Huskies take on the Laval Rouge et Or on Saturday in the Vanier Cup.

Huskies head coach Scott Flory tees up the big game as they hope for a better outcome after falling short last year as they seek their first championship since 1998.

4:10 Saskatchewan Huskies seek first national championship since 1998

Wonton seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Wonton, a nine-week-old puppy in search of a new home.

Omidian also has details on Santa photos and the shelter’s gift guide.

3:54 Wonton seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 24

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 24.

Story continues below advertisement