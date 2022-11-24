Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 24

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 10:19 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Nov. 24'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Nov. 24
WATCH: Mild and sunny into the weekend — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Nov. 24, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Montessori classes at Saskatoon Public Schools, University of Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Scott Flory and Wonton in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Montessori classes at City Park School: Family Matters

There are differences between Montessori classrooms and learning in a regular classroom.

Janelle Aldrich, principal at City Park School, says one difference is the amount of hands-on learning.

She explains why Saskatoon Public Schools is offering Montessori programming and how students benefit in Family Matters.

Click to play video: 'Montessori classes at City Park School: Family Matters'
Montessori classes at City Park School: Family Matters

Saskatchewan Huskies seek first national championship since 1998

For the second straight year, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are playing for a national football championship.

The Huskies take on the Laval Rouge et Or on Saturday in the Vanier Cup.

Huskies head coach Scott Flory tees up the big game as they hope for a better outcome after falling short last year as they seek their first championship since 1998.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Huskies seek first national championship since 1998'
Saskatchewan Huskies seek first national championship since 1998

Wonton seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Wonton, a nine-week-old puppy in search of a new home.

Omidian also has details on Santa photos and the shelter’s gift guide.

Click to play video: 'Wonton seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet'
Wonton seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 24

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 24.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 24'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 24
