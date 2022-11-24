Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 24

Montessori classes at Saskatoon Public Schools, University of Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Scott Flory and Wonton in Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Montessori classes at City Park School: Family Matters
There are differences between Montessori classrooms and learning in a regular classroom.
Janelle Aldrich, principal at City Park School, says one difference is the amount of hands-on learning.
She explains why Saskatoon Public Schools is offering Montessori programming and how students benefit in Family Matters.
Saskatchewan Huskies seek first national championship since 1998
For the second straight year, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are playing for a national football championship.
The Huskies take on the Laval Rouge et Or on Saturday in the Vanier Cup.
Half of variable mortgage holders with fixed payments have hit trigger rate: BoC
83-year-old great-grandmother wins $60 million in Lotto Max draw
Huskies head coach Scott Flory tees up the big game as they hope for a better outcome after falling short last year as they seek their first championship since 1998.
Wonton seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet
Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA introduces us to Wonton, a nine-week-old puppy in search of a new home.
Omidian also has details on Santa photos and the shelter’s gift guide.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 24
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 24.
