Peterborough school board says Highway 7 collision claimed lives of high school student, parents

Send this page to someone via email

Among the four victims of Tuesday’s fatal head-on collision just east of Peterborough were a student and their parents, the area’s public school board announced Wednesday.

According to Rita Russo, director of education with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, the collision between an SUV and pickup truck on Highway 7 claimed the lives of a Grade 12 student attending Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School (TAS) in Peterborough and his parents.

Russo said the student’s mother was an educational assistant at the school.

Russo also told Global News Peterborough that the family’s daughter, a Grade 9 student at TAS, was the victim airlifted to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County OPP on Tuesday night said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area hospital.

OPP have yet to release any details on the four victims who were pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

However, a GoFundMe Page launched on Wednesday by family member Tanya Hart identified the victims as Jon and Stefphanie MacHart and their son Riddick. The couple’s daughter Rowghan was air lifted to Sick Kids Hospital.

Police said the collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Highway 7 near Drummond Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

“We are shocked and saddened by this difficult news and the many profound and permanent impacts this tragic event has for so many in our community,” Russo said in an email to parents and guardians.

“We have sought the support of the mental health clinicians at our school board, for both students and staff at TAS and other impacted schools. If you feel your child is in need of professional support, please contact your school.”

Russo said flags at TAS, the board’s education centre and other schools have been lowered to half-mast “as we grieve this tragic loss.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and the entire TAS community,” she said. “Our thoughts are also focused on the family member, our student, currently being treated in hospital, as we all hope for a positive outcome.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.