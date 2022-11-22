Menu

Crime

Police say Dartmouth residence struck by bullets in suspected shooting

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 3:09 pm
Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in Dartmouth last Saturday.

On Tuesday, police said they received a report of a shooting on Catherine Street, believed to have occurred the morning of Nov. 19.

“Officers located a residence on the street that had been struck by bullets,” read the HRP release.

20-year-old woman killed in ATV crash on N.S. trail

Police said there were no reported injuries at the time of the release, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

