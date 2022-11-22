Police say Dartmouth residence struck by bullets in suspected shooting

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in Dartmouth last Saturday.
On Tuesday, police said they received a report of a shooting on Catherine Street, believed to have occurred the morning of Nov. 19.
“Officers located a residence on the street that had been struck by bullets,” read the HRP release.
Police said there were no reported injuries at the time of the release, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
