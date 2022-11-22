Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses to suspicious death in Port Hope, Ont. in August

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 2:12 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are appealing to witnesses after a man was found with serious injuries on Aug. 5. He died a week later. The Canadian Press file

Police in Port Hope, Ont., are again appealing for witnesses in connection to the death of a man in August.

On the morning of Aug. 5, the Port Hope Police Service responded to a report of a man suffering from serious injuries in the West Beach area in Port Hope.

Read more: Police deem death of Port Hope, Ont. man ‘suspicious’

Northumberland OPP, which is also investigating, reported the man died of his injuries on Aug. 12.

He was identified as Ian Purcell, 60, of Port Hope.

In mid-August, police said Purcell’s death was deemed suspicious.

OPP on Tuesday said the investigation into Purcell’s death is ongoing with its criminal investigation branch along with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the West Beach area on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, the Port Hope Police Service at 905-885-8123 ext 3 or email phps@phps.on.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Suspicious DeathPort HopeNorthumberland OPPPort Hope Police ServicePort Hope DeathIan Purcellport hope suspicious death
