Barrie City Hall hosting World Cup viewing for 1st Team Canada game

City Hall is hosting a viewing for soccer fans looking to cheer on Team Canada in their first World Cup game against Belgium.
This is the first time in 36 years that the Canada men’s national team has qualified for the World Cup.
The City of Barrie is inviting residents to cheer on Canada in the World Cup at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
“This is only the second time Canada’s men’s team has made the World Cup, so it is an exciting moment in our history,” said Mayor Alex Nuttall.
“There’s nothing that unites us more as a community than sharing our national love for the greatest country in the world, Canada. Let’s come together and cheer on Team Canada.”
The game will be shown on a large television in the City Hall Rotunda.
The last time Canada’s national men’s team qualified for the World Cup was 1986.
Barrie City Hall is located at 70 Collier Street. Seating will be available.
City staff say all are welcome and no registration is required.
