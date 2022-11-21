Menu

Traffic

1 sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 9:44 am
Halton police say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Cornwall Road Nov. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton police say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Cornwall Road Nov. 20, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Woodbridge, Ont., woman was sent to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Oakville late Sunday night.

Halton police say the collision happened just before 11 p.m. on Cornwall Road just east of Morrison Road.

The 46-year-old was driving a 2016 Porsche sport utility vehicle when it left the roadway on the south side.

It struck signage and a tree before landing on its roof in a parking lot, police say.

The driver was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Collision investigators say they are seeking more information on the circumstances around the crash.

Anyone with information or camera footage can reach out to Halton Regional Police.

Halton Regional Police
