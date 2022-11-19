Junior hockey: Vees smash Warriors, Rockets clobber Chiefs

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA 10, SPOKANE 3

As games go, this was a lopsided result, with the Rockets blowing out the Chiefs at Prospera Place on Friday night.

Andrew Cristall and Colton Dach, with two goals each, Gabriel Szturc, Marcus Pacheco, Grady Lenton, Max Graham and Turner McMillen scored for Kelowna (7-8-1-0), which led 3-0 after the first period and 7-2 after 40 minutes.

Cristall, Dach and Pacheco all finished the night with four points, with each also tallying two assists. Also registering two assists each were Jackson DeSouza, Nolan Flamand and Noah Dorey. In all, 14 Rockets reached the scoresheet.

“It seemed everything we touched early was going in,” said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette. “It was good to be able to get a few with the penalties that we took; it could’ve went either way, for sure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ty Cheveldayoff, Berkly Catton and Jake Gudelj replied for struggling Spokane (4-12-0-1). The Chiefs have the league’s third-worst record and have just one win in their past 10 games.

But while the Chiefs are having a tough start, Catton, their top young forward, is playing quite well. The 16-year-old from Saskatoon, who’s in his first WHL season, he has four goals and 11 points through 12 games so far.

The 5-11 centre was taken first overall in the WHL’s bantam draft in 2021. He played nine games last season, notching one goal and four points.

6:42 Jeremy Roenick headlines Western Canada Collectibles Experience

Talyn Boyko stopped 27 of 30 shots for Kelowna. For Spokane, Cooper Michaluk started, but was pulled after 23 minutes after giving up five goals on 18 shots. Dawson Cowan stopped 25 of 25 shots in relief.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna was 2-for-3 on the power play while Spokane was 1-for-8.

On Saturday, the Rockets will host the Tri-City Americans (8-11-0-0), who hosted and beat the Calgary Hitmen 4-3 in overtime on Friday night.

Game time at Prospera Place between Kelowna and Tri-City is 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s results

Edmonton 5, Brandon 3

Lethbridge 3, Red Deer 2

Moose Jaw 5, Swift Current 4

Portland 4, Everett 1

Saskatoon 4, Medicine Hat 3 (OT)

Tri-City 4, Calgary 3 (OT)

Kamloops 4, Vancouver 1

Prince George 9, Victoria 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 5 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 5 p.m.

Brandon at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 6 p.m.

Kamloops at Portland, 6 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Calgary at Spokane, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Regina at Winnipeg, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

3:23 Call of the Wilde!

PENTICTON 11, WEST KELOWNA 2

Story continues below advertisement

Make it 19 and counting for the Penticton Vees, who have yet to lose a game this season.

At the South Okanagan Events Centre, Josh Nadeau had a five-point night for Penticton, with two goals and three assists, as the Vees rumbled over West Kelowna on Friday night.

Bradly Nadeau, with a natural hat trick, Brett Moravec, Aydar Suniev, Thomas Pichette, Ryan Hopkin, Hiroki Gojsic and Joshua Niedermayer also scored for Penticton (19-0-0-0-0).

Bradly Nadeau is the league’s leading scorer with 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points, while Josh Nadeau (11 goals, 28 assists, 39 points) is second, with Suniev (13 goals, 14 assists, 27 points) in third.

Ben MacDonald and Rylee Hlusiak replied for West Kelowna (12-4-2-0-0), which trailed 3-0 just six minutes in but made it 3-2 before the first period ended. After 40 minutes, though, the Vees pushed their lead to 7-2.

Luca Di Pasquo turned aside 28 of 30 shots for the Vees. For West Kelowna, Justin Katz started but was pulled early in the second after Penticton scored its seventh goal on 20 shots. Nicholas Cristiano was 12 of 16 in relief.

Penticton was 4-for-9 on the power play while West Kelowna was 0-for-2.

Story continues below advertisement

In Interior Division standings, Penticton is first with 38 points while West Kelowna and Prince George are tied for second with 26 points.

2:12 14-year-old Alberta boy receives hockey specific prosthetic

SURREY 5, VERNON 0

At Surrey, Eli Pulver was perfect between the pipes on Friday night as the Eagles blanked the visiting Vipers.

Jake Bongo, with two goals in the first period, plus Aaron Schwartz, Ryden Evers and Ethan Riesterer, with goals in the third, scored for Surrey (14-3-0-0-0).

Roan Clarke stopped 27 of 32 shots for Vernon (8-9-0-2-0).

The Eagles were 1-for-2 on the power play while Vernon was 0-for-4.

ALBERNI VALLEY 5, SALMON ARM 2

Story continues below advertisement

At Salmon Arm, Dakota MacIntosh notched a hat trick for Alberni Valley as the Bulldogs down the Silverbacks on Friday night.

Ethan Bono and Will Elger also scored for Alberni Valley (8-9-1-1-0), which led 2-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks.

Aidan Lindblad and Brandon Santa Juana, with goals in the third, replied for Salmon Arm (11-7-0-1-0).

Hobie Hedquist stopped 32 of 34 shots for the Bulldogs. For the Silverbacks, starter Matthew Tovell stopped 23 of 27 shots over 40 minutes. Carter Richardson played the third, going 6-for-6 in relief.

Alberni Valley was 3-for-6 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 1-for-6.

0:27 Teemu Selanne, Teppo Numminen speak before Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame

Friday’s results

Cranbrook 5, Merritt 2

Chilliwack 6, Cowichan Valley 5 (SO)

Coquitlam 5, Langley 3

Powell River 7, Victoria 2

Prince George 4, Trail 3

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Story continues below advertisement

Victoria at Powell River, 5 p.m.

Nanaimo at Chilliwack, 6 p.m.

Prince George at Penticton, 6 p.m.

Wenatchee at Cranbrook, 6 p.m.

Vernon at Coquitlam, 7 p.m.

Merritt at Trail, 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley at West Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Langley, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Nanaimo at Surrey, 4 p.m.

4:22 Canadian author laces together stories of NHL hockey moms, like Kelly McDavid

Friday’s results

Nelson 3, Kimberley 2

Sicamous 6, Chase 1

North Okanagan 3, Kamloops 2 (SO)

Revelstoke 4, Beaver Valley 0

Kelowna 6, Summerland 5

Golden 4, Princeton 3

Grand Forks 6, Creston Valley 3

Columbia Valley 5, Castlegar 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Nelson at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

North Okanagan at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.

Summerland at Chase, 7 p.m.

Beaver Valley at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Columbia Valley at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Creston Valley at Castlegar, 7 p.m.

Golden at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Story continues below advertisement

Revelstoke at Sicamous, 2 p.m.

Nelson at Creston Valley, 3 p.m.

Golden at Kelowna, 5 p.m.