Crime

Heavy police presence seen in Merritt, B.C. neighbourhood, gunshots reported

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 19, 2022 2:26 pm
RCMP officers were seen in Merritt, Friday evening. View image in full screen
RCMP officers were seen in Merritt, Friday evening. Burt Wiley

A heavy police presence was seen in a Merritt, B.C., residential neighbourhood Friday.

A local resident told Global News that heavily-armed RCMP officers flooded the 1700-block of Nicola Avenue around 4 p.m.

One resident said they heard three gunshots during the incident.

Global News spoke with a BC RCMP official who said the incident is connected to the recent string of shootings in the area. More information is to be released Saturday afternoon, they said.

RCMP officers were seen conducting an operation in Merritt, B.C., Friday evening.
RCMP officers were seen conducting an operation in Merritt, B.C., Friday evening. Burt Wiley

Read more: More shots fired in Merritt, B.C. three days after several shootings

Merritt has experienced a rash of shootings this past week.

Earlier on Friday, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100-block of Priest Ave.

When police arrived, they deemed the shooting to be targeted.

“The callers identified a distinctive mid ’90s grey Dodge Ram pickup with a maroon box in the area at the time of the shooting,” said Sgt. Josh Roda.

“The truck then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.”

Shortly after the reports of the shooting, a complaint was received by police for a burning vehicle.

Police believe it’s the same truck that was used in Friday morning’s shooting, which was deemed to have been stolen around 5:30 a.m.

Merritt shooting View image in full screen
Merritt RCMP said this truck is believed to be a suspect vehicle in Friday’s shooting. Global News

Read more: Police believe multiple shootings near Merritt, B.C. were targeted

On Tuesday, RCMP said there were multiple shootings between 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Police said more than 100 shots were fired in three different locations, two on Indigenous reserve land and one within the city.

Police previously said they know multiple suspects were traveling around in vehicles.

— More to come…

BC RCMPMerrittBc ShootingMerritt RCMPMerritt BCMerritt shootingMerritt shooting friday evening
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

