Police lay charges in road rage incident in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police provided an update on a road rage investigation in Kitchener that dates from last month.
On Oct. 20, officers were called to the area of Sportsworld Drive and Heldmann Road about a disturbance around 10:20 p.m.
Investigators said three tow truck drivers were involved in a road rage incident that had occurred on the 401 at Hespeler Road in Cambridge, and that carried over to Sportsworld Drive where two of the tow trucks collided.
No one was hurt as a result of the altercations.
Investigators with the neighbourhood policing central division announced on Thursday that the three drivers involved face dangerous operation charges.
All three have been released with court dates in December and January.
