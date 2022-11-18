Menu

Crime

Police lay charges in road rage incident in Kitchener

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:22 am
Waterloo Regional Police unveiled the first of four designs Monday on its community cruisers which will be released in 2021. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police unveiled the first of four designs Monday on its community cruisers which will be released in 2021. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police provided an update on a road rage investigation in Kitchener that dates from last month.

On Oct. 20, officers were called to the area of Sportsworld Drive and Heldmann Road about a disturbance around 10:20 p.m.

Investigators said three tow truck drivers were involved in a road rage incident that had occurred on the 401 at Hespeler Road in Cambridge, and that carried over to Sportsworld Drive where two of the tow trucks collided.

No one was hurt as a result of the altercations.

Read more: Gun pointed from one car at another in Waterloo: police

Investigators with the neighbourhood policing central division announced on Thursday that the three drivers involved face dangerous operation charges.

All three have been released with court dates in December and January.

 

