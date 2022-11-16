Menu

Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor trailer on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 11:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian dies after being struck by tractor trailer on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP'
Pedestrian dies after being struck by tractor trailer on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP
A pedestrian died following a collision with a commercial vehicle on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

A pedestrian is dead following a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the collision involving a pedestrian and a tractor trailer occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Burnham Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at scene. No other injuries were reported in the collision.

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending next-of-kin notification,  OPP stated

The highway is expected to be closed between Lancaster Road and Keene Road for several hours as OPP investigate the collision.

