Pedestrian killed after being struck by tractor trailer on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

A pedestrian is dead following a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the collision involving a pedestrian and a tractor trailer occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Burnham Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at scene. No other injuries were reported in the collision.

TRAFFIC: #PtboOPP continue to investigate an earlier collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 7 near Burnham Line in @OSMTownship that happened earlier this evening. The highway is closed in both directions #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/s0WLplzVd7 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 17, 2022

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending next-of-kin notification, OPP stated

The highway is expected to be closed between Lancaster Road and Keene Road for several hours as OPP investigate the collision.