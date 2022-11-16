Kelowna, B.C. city council gives green light to new wildlife rehabilitation centre

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit society says it will soon be opening a new rehabilitation centre in the Central Okanagan for injured or orphaned wildlife.

This week, Kelowna, B.C., city council gave the green light to Wild Things Rehabilitation Society to open the shelter, with council members supporting the motion 7-2.

Notably, city staff recommended that council not support an amendment application to reduce the land requirement for the clinic, from a minimum two hectares to 1.3 ha.

In a report to council, staff brought up possible nuisance and environmental concerns. The majority of council ignored that staff recommendation and voted for the centre, though siding with city staff were councillors Gord Lovegrove and Ron Cannan.

On its website, Wild Things said “with the support of some incredibly generous property owners, we are developing a rehabilitation centre in the Central Okanagan where we will be able to rescue injured or orphaned animals, rehabilitate them, and release them back into the wild to help protect our local ecosystem.”

The wildlife shelter will be located along Hall Road. The property owners, William and Maria Kitsch, submitted the amendment application on behalf of Wild Things.

The society said 100 per cent of all donations will go towards the development of this much-needed centre, and that it plans to open in 2022. The society’s founder is Sydney Platz.

Wild Things says it will be focusing on small mammals (such as squirrels, raccoons, marmots and field mice) plus songbirds, adding the exact species list will be determined by provincial officials, though no raptors or predators will be included.

