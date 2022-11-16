Police investigating collision in central Hamilton that sent cyclist to hospital

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking information to assist with a central Hamilton collision investigation which landed a man in hospital with serious injuries Tuesday.

Collision investigators say the 53-year-old bicycle rider, who was travelling westbound on King Street East, was hit by a Smart car travelling southbound on Wentworth Street North at around 5 p.m.

“The cyclist was transported to hospital and is listed as serious but stable condition,” const. Indy Bharaj said in a release on Wednesday.

“The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.”

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.