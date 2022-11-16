Menu

Traffic

Police investigating collision in central Hamilton that sent cyclist to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 1:48 pm
Police are investigating a central Hamilton collision on Nov. 16, 2022 after which a cyclist was sent to hospital. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a central Hamilton collision on Nov. 16, 2022 after which a cyclist was sent to hospital. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are seeking information to assist with a central Hamilton collision investigation which landed a man in hospital with serious injuries Tuesday.

Collision investigators say the 53-year-old bicycle rider, who was travelling westbound on King Street East, was hit by a Smart car travelling southbound on Wentworth Street North at around 5 p.m.

Read more: Police deem death at central Hamilton apartment building a homicide

“The cyclist was transported to hospital and is listed as serious but stable condition,” const. Indy Bharaj said in a release on Wednesday.

“The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.”

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

