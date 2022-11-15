Suspect photo released in Hwy. 400 hit-and-run that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 400 in Vaughan earlier this year.

It happened on Sept. 30 near Rutherford Road and left a 73-year-old woman from North York dead at the scene.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said at the time that witnesses reported seeing a red Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed at around 3 a.m. when it rear-ended a minivan carrying four people.

Schmidt said three of the people suffered minor injuries but the fourth person, a woman, was pronounced dead.

He also said the driver of the Jetta was “last seen walking away from that scene.”

Police released photos of the severely damaged minivan and red Jetta after the incident.

Officers encouraged the driver of the Jetta to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in.

Police later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Michael Okoaki from Richmond Hill, saying he faces charges of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm, failing to stop at a collision causing death, and public mischief.

In a tweet issued Tuesday, police released a photo of Okoaki and now say he has no fixed address.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

