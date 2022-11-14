Menu

Crime

34-year-old Ottawa resident charged in Kingston single-vehicle collision

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 4:33 pm
An Ottawa resident has been charged with drunk driving following a single-vehicle collision in Kingston. View image in full screen
An Ottawa resident has been charged with drunk driving following a single-vehicle collision in Kingston. Global News

A 34-year-old from the Ottawa area has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was driven off the road Sunday and struck a traffic control pole.

According to Kingston police, officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle being driven at a high speed northbound on Division Street in Kingston’s north end at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The accused lost control of their motor vehicle, which left the roadway, knocking over a traffic control pole before going through the intersection at First Canada Avenue.

The driver then drove off the roadway a second time, striking a second pole, a fire hydrant and a large business sign.

At the scene, police say the accused was visibly drunk. The individual was then arrested and transported to police headquarters, where they provided two breath samples and were found to have more than 1.5 times the legal limit of alcohol in their system.

An unnamed 34-year-old was charged with impaired and dangerous driving.

The accused was later released with a future court date.

