Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect after robbery with handgun

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 8:17 am
Peterborough police are looking for a robbery suspect following an incident on Nov. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a robbery suspect following an incident on Nov. 11, 2022. File

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a robbery early Friday.

Peterborough Police Service say that around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, a robbery was reported at a business in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets. Police say a man entered the store, demanded money and showed a clerk what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband.

Read more: Peterborough man wanted for business break-in arrested after fleeing on bicycle: police

The clerk turned over money and the suspect fled the store with a “small amount” of cash, police say. No injuries were reported.

Officers deployed police service dog Gryphon to help in the search for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The suspect was described to police as wearing a mask, camouflage hoodie, brown jacket, black pants and red gloves.

Anyone with information can call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

