Weather

Northwestern N.B. under snowfall warning

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 12:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Nov. 11'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Nov. 11
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Nov. 11, 2022.

Get those shovels out.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for northwestern New Brunswick. The affected areas include Campbellton and Restigouche County, Edmundston and Madawaska County, Grand Falls and Victoria County, as well as Mount Carleton-Renous highway.

The snow will begin Sunday night and continue into Monday morning.

Total amounts of 20 to 25 cm is expected, according to the national forecaster.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the alert read.

Environment CanadaSnowWeatherSnowfall Warningnorthwestern New BrunswickNB snownorthwestern NB
