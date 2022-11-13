Northwestern N.B. under snowfall warning

See more sharing options

Get those shovels out.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for northwestern New Brunswick. The affected areas include Campbellton and Restigouche County, Edmundston and Madawaska County, Grand Falls and Victoria County, as well as Mount Carleton-Renous highway.

The snow will begin Sunday night and continue into Monday morning.

Total amounts of 20 to 25 cm is expected, according to the national forecaster.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the alert read.