U-10 underdog Jr. Football team heading to provincials

Send this page to someone via email

The Jr. Okanagan Sun atom football team has won the city championships and is on their way to the provincials.

Head Coach Tyler Jensen says it’s been a real privilege to have made it this far. The underdog team started out at the bottom in the league and managed to work hard and rise to the top.

“I believe the determination of the kids and some awesome parents we’ve really been able to coalesce. You give them the tools and they never, ever let you down when that happens.”

“I feel proud and Happy,” Matthew Jensen, centre and captain.

“It’s really fun to do with my team and ya we’re really good,” said quarterback Gavin Church.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame welcomes newest inductees

The players have diverse backgrounds and come from all over Kelowna. The whole team has been fundraising, so that everyone can head to the big game.

“We decided that a bottle drive was easiest and the supports been amazing people have just come out of the wood work and provided so much and we’re very grateful for it,” explained Coach Jensen.

The players will be collecting bottles at the Columbia Bottle depot on November 13 from 8 am to 12 pm. The team will be heading down to Langley for the provincials on December third.