Crime

Peterborough man charged with assault in business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 11:02 am
Peterborough police arrested a man for an assault at a business on Nov. 9. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man for an assault at a business on Nov. 9. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing charges following an assault involving a young person on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noontime, officers responded to reports of a man assaulting a young person at a business in the area of Dublin and George streets.

Officers learned a man had punched an 18-year-old in the face several times. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.

Read more: Peterborough police recover stolen property posted online for sale

The suspect was located in the business. A 48-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault and failure to comply with probation.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 30.

