Peterborough man charged with assault in business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges following an assault involving a young person on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noontime, officers responded to reports of a man assaulting a young person at a business in the area of Dublin and George streets.

Officers learned a man had punched an 18-year-old in the face several times. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.

The suspect was located in the business. A 48-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault and failure to comply with probation.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 30.