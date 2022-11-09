Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after ‘multiple’ people struck by Mississauga gunfire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 6:06 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police in Peel Region have charged a man with attempted murder after gunfire was reported in August.

Peel Regional Police said the charges were laid against a Toronto man after “an extensive investigation.”

Officers responded to a shooting at a club in the area of Mid Way Boulevard and Invader Crescent in Mississauga on Aug. 27, police said. Multiple people were reportedly struck by gunfire.

Read more: 6 arrested following series of shootings in Peel Region

Months later, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said they carried out a search warrant.

Hamsa Mohamed, 26 from Toronto, has been charged with numerous offences.

Police said they included two counts of attempted murder, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm with intent.

Police said he will appear in a Brampton court.

