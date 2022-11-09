Man charged with attempted murder after ‘multiple’ people struck by Mississauga gunfire

See more sharing options

Police in Peel Region have charged a man with attempted murder after gunfire was reported in August.

Peel Regional Police said the charges were laid against a Toronto man after “an extensive investigation.”

Officers responded to a shooting at a club in the area of Mid Way Boulevard and Invader Crescent in Mississauga on Aug. 27, police said. Multiple people were reportedly struck by gunfire.

Months later, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said they carried out a search warrant.

Hamsa Mohamed, 26 from Toronto, has been charged with numerous offences.

Police said they included two counts of attempted murder, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm with intent.

Police said he will appear in a Brampton court.