Crime

Guelph woman charged after police say SUV crashed into store

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 9, 2022 12:18 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

No one was hurt but staff and customers at a Guelph business were surprised when an SUV went through the store window.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say an SUV struck the front side of a store around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the Silvercreek Parkway business to find the vehicle but no driver.

They say the vehicle caused damage to the structural support beam and shards of glass were found all over the store.

Read more: 1 person killed in 2-vehicle collision near Guelph on Sunday night: OPP

Investigators say the driver fled the scene on foot but was later found and arrested.

They later determined that the driver was on probation for careless driving.

A 34-year-old woman from Guelph is charged with dangerous driving and breach of probation.

She is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court Dec. 20.

 

