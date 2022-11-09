Commercial building in Saint-Laurent targeted in arson attack early Wednesday: police

An overnight arson caused considerable damage to a commercial property in the borough of Saint-Laurent early Wednesday.
At around 2 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a fire in a building in an industrial area near the intersection of Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon streets.
Read more: Suspected arsonist injured, arrested at scene of fire in Montreal
Read More
After the flames were extinguished, firefighters found evidence of a Molotov cocktail, say police.
Trending Now
While there was considerable damage to the property, there were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.
The Montreal arson squad has taken over the investigation.
Comments