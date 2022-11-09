Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Commercial building in Saint-Laurent targeted in arson attack early Wednesday: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2022 7:32 am
Arson suspected in overnight fire in Saint-Laurent. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Arson suspected in overnight fire in Saint-Laurent. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. TVA

An overnight arson caused considerable damage to a commercial property in the borough of Saint-Laurent early Wednesday.

At around 2 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a fire in a building in an industrial area near the intersection of Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon streets.

Read more: Suspected arsonist injured, arrested at scene of fire in Montreal

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters found evidence of a Molotov cocktail, say police.

Trending Now

While there was considerable damage to the property, there were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

The Montreal arson squad has taken over the investigation.

PoliceFireArsonfirefighterSaint-LaurentCriminalMolotovBenjamin-HudonDeslauriers
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers