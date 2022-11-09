Devils bring win streak into home matchup against the Senators

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Senators (4-8-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will attempt to keep a seven-game win streak going when they host the Ottawa Senators.

New Jersey has a 5-2-0 record in home games and a 9-3-0 record overall. The Devils have a 7-1-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Ottawa has a 4-8-0 record overall and a 0-4-0 record in road games. The Senators rank second in NHL play with 66 total penalties (averaging 5.5 per game).

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Senators won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has four goals and eight assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has six goals and 10 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.9 assists, six penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.