Toronto police upgrade charges to 1st-degree murder after victim dies in hospital

Police in Toronto have upgraded an ongoing case to a homicide investigation in the city.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Gamma Street and Valermo Drive at around 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 25 for reports of unknown trouble.

Police said a woman was found with “very serious” injuries and rushed to hospital by paramedics. At the time, 48-year-old Antonio Zollerano was arrested and charged with several offences, including attempted murder.

The victim — identified as Katherine Zollerano, 43 — died of her injuries on Nov. 2, police said.

The charges against Antonio Zollerano were upgraded to first-degree murder.