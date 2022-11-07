Menu

Crime

Toronto police upgrade charges to 1st-degree murder after victim dies in hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 3:33 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police in Toronto have upgraded an ongoing case to a homicide investigation in the city.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Gamma Street and Valermo Drive at around 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 25 for reports of unknown trouble.

Police said a woman was found with “very serious” injuries and rushed to hospital by paramedics. At the time, 48-year-old Antonio Zollerano was arrested and charged with several offences, including attempted murder.

Trending Now

Read more: Man dies in hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s north end

The victim — identified as Katherine Zollerano, 43 — died of her injuries on Nov. 2, police said.

The charges against Antonio Zollerano were upgraded to first-degree murder.

