Okanagan weather: Cool down to kick in behind snowy system

After a snowy start to the week, temperatures in the Okanagan are expected to plummet.

Snow eases late Tuesday with temperatures dropping to -8 C to start the day on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunshine returns during the afternoon as the mercury struggles to get up to -2 C late in the day.

Mostly sunny skies settle in with arctic air both Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows pushing toward the minus teens and afternoon highs in mid-minus single digits.

Remembrance Day Friday will see a return to clouds with an afternoon high just shy of the freezing mark.

The weekend should bring a return to positive daytime highs, but not by much, under a mix of sun and cloud.

