Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cool down to kick in behind snowy system

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 1:04 pm
FILE. Snow plow drivers were hard at work in West Kelowna, Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
FILE. Snow plow drivers were hard at work in West Kelowna, Thursday afternoon. Global News

After a snowy start to the week, temperatures in the Okanagan are expected to plummet.

Snow eases late Tuesday with temperatures dropping to -8 C to start the day on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: Winter health tips for your pets'
Ask an Expert: Winter health tips for your pets

Sunshine returns during the afternoon as the mercury struggles to get up to -2 C late in the day.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Mostly sunny skies settle in with arctic air both Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows pushing toward the minus teens and afternoon highs in mid-minus single digits.

Remembrance Day Friday will see a return to clouds with an afternoon high just shy of the freezing mark.

The weekend should bring a return to positive daytime highs, but not by much, under a mix of sun and cloud.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

SnowBC weatherSunshineCold Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers