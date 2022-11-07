Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2022 11:50 am
A sign board in Toronto shows the closing number for the TSX on Thursday October 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board in Toronto shows the closing number for the TSX on Thursday October 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the energy and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.93 points at 19,536.74.

North American markets up on strong jobs numbers in Canada, U.S.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 213.94 points at 32,617.16. The S&P 500 index was up 14.06 points at 3,784.61, while the Nasdaq composite was up 22.18 points at 10,497.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.13 cents US compared with 73.98 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was up 87 cents at US$93.48 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 79 cents at US$7.19 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.90 at US$1,680.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.59 a pound.

