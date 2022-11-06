Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Simon Fraser University archives B.C.’s extensive beer history

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted November 6, 2022 4:58 pm
SFU Archives has amassed an extensive collection of B.C. beer history. View image in full screen
SFU Archives has amassed an extensive collection of B.C. beer history. Global News

Simon Fraser University’s archives have amassed an extensive collection related to B.C. beer’s history.

Researchers have uncovered information about the industry spanning more than 160 years.

“We have bottles, coasters, documents, architectural designs and labels,” said Melanie Hardbattle, an SFU Archives employee.

Read more: B.C. breakdancer wins world championship, sets eyes on 2024 Olympic debut

In just over a year, the archived history has grown to include files and photos dating back to the origins of B.C.’s beer history, including independent brewers that opened shop in the 19th century. Two-hundred-and-thirty breweries have since opened up shops across the province.

“You realize the breadth of the history of brewing in B.C. when you see how many breweries there were up north and in the Interior, in Vancouver and Vancouver Island,” said Richard Danc, with SFU Archives.

Story continues below advertisement

Much of the collection chronicles the renaissance period over the past 40 years that started with John Mitchell, who’s credited as the first craft brewer in Canada.

He opened Horseshoe Bay Brewing in 1982, with the aim of offering better quality to his customers.

Read more: B.C.’s racing community honours fearless stunt driver and racer Al Silvester

“He was an English expat and did not want to serve poor beer to people coming from around the world for Expo 86, so that was his goal,” said Dave Smith, an editor at What’s Brewing Magazine.

SFU Archives has the goal of trying to uncover everything researchers can to map the history of beer within the province.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Asian Film Festival aims to break down stereotypes'
Vancouver Asian Film Festival aims to break down stereotypes
Advertisement
Related News
BeerCraft BeerSFUCraftBC craft beerbc beerBC Beer historybeer historySFU Archives
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers