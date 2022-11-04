Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate after cars set on fire for 2nd time in 1 week

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 9:23 am
Arson is suspected after 10 vehicles we set on fire in Lachine. Friday, November 4, 2022 . View image in full screen
Arson is suspected after 10 vehicles we set on fire in Lachine. Friday, November 4, 2022 . Brayden Jagger Haines

Montreal police are investigating a case of arson targetting cars in Lachine for the second time in one week.

At around 4 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting vehicles on fire in the back lot of a business on Pacific Boulevard along Highway 20.

According to police, the flames were quickly brought under control, but not before the fire caused damage to a nearby building.

Read more: Arson suspected in two overnight fires in northeast Montreal

Police say traces of accelerant were found at the scene.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified. The police department’s arson squad has taken over the investigation.

This is the second incident this week where cars were found on fire. On Thursday, authorities responded to similar call in the industrial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough.

with files from The Canadian Press

Montreal PoliceSPVMArsonFirefightersLachineHighway 20CriminalLachine FirePacific Boulevard
