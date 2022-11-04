Montreal police investigate after cars set on fire for 2nd time in 1 week

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police are investigating a case of arson targetting cars in Lachine for the second time in one week.

At around 4 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting vehicles on fire in the back lot of a business on Pacific Boulevard along Highway 20.

According to police, the flames were quickly brought under control, but not before the fire caused damage to a nearby building.

Police say traces of accelerant were found at the scene.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified. The police department’s arson squad has taken over the investigation.

This is the second incident this week where cars were found on fire. On Thursday, authorities responded to similar call in the industrial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press