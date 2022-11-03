West Kelowna lottery winner to donate some winnings to cancer research

Send this page to someone via email

A lucrative trip to Walmart left West Kelowna resident Malery Messer with tears in his eyes and big plans in his sights.

He bought a ticket from Walmart on Louie Drive and on Oct. 15, won a $1 million Guaranteed Prize from the Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I had tears in my eyes,” he said, in a press release. “I couldn’t believe it and I could barely speak. I was too excited.”

Messer would like to donate some of his prize to cancer research and will also share some with his family.

“This win means being able to do the things we’ve always dreamed of doing and being able to share it with family,” he said.

There are also plans to travel to Hawaii, and an Alaskan cruise.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $101 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.