Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

West Kelowna lottery winner to donate some winnings to cancer research

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 11:44 am
A lucrative trip to Walmart left West Kelowna resident Malery Messer with tears in his eyes. View image in full screen
A lucrative trip to Walmart left West Kelowna resident Malery Messer with tears in his eyes. Courtesy: BCLC

A lucrative trip to Walmart left West Kelowna resident Malery Messer with tears in his eyes and big plans in his sights.

He bought a ticket from Walmart on Louie Drive and on Oct. 15, won a $1 million Guaranteed Prize from the Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I had tears in my eyes,” he said, in a press release. “I couldn’t believe it and I could barely speak. I was too excited.”

Messer would like to donate some of his prize to cancer research and will also share some with his family.

Click to play video: 'B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery'
B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery

“This win means being able to do the things we’ve always dreamed of doing and being able to share it with family,” he said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

There are also plans to travel to Hawaii, and an Alaskan cruise.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $101 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.

West KelownaHawaiiCancer ResearchBCLClotto winnerWestbank6-49Mallery Messer
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers