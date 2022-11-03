Menu

Traffic

Fatal collision in Thames Centre, OPP say lone vehicle struck a tree

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 9:24 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
FIle photo of police lights. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

One person is dead following a serious single-vehicle collision in Thames Centre, OPP say.

Read more: Vehicle strikes tree fatal collision in Oxford County on Tuesday

On Wednesday at 11:14 p.m., emergency crews were called to Putnam Road after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The lone occupant died as a result of the collision, police said.

The identity of the driver is being held pending next of kin notification.

The roadway was closed for the initial investigation but has since opened.

The investigation is ongoing.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceInvestigationFatal CollisionThames-CentreSingle VehiclePutnam Roadstruck a tree
