Fatal collision in Thames Centre, OPP say lone vehicle struck a tree

One person is dead following a serious single-vehicle collision in Thames Centre, OPP say.

On Wednesday at 11:14 p.m., emergency crews were called to Putnam Road after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The lone occupant died as a result of the collision, police said.

The identity of the driver is being held pending next of kin notification.

The roadway was closed for the initial investigation but has since opened.

The investigation is ongoing.