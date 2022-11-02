Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Minor injuries reported after downtown Toronto motorcycle hit-and-run, officials say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 7:34 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Police in Toronto responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a cyclist Wednesday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Joe Shuster Way, near Queen Street, for reports of a collision.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after collision in Toronto: police

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a motorcycle and cyclist were involved in a collision, before the motorcyclist fled the area.

Trending Now

Paramedics said one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceHit and RunTPSToronto CollisionQueen StreetJoe shuster wayDufferin Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers