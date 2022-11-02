Minor injuries reported after downtown Toronto motorcycle hit-and-run, officials say

See more sharing options

Police in Toronto responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a cyclist Wednesday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Joe Shuster Way, near Queen Street, for reports of a collision.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a motorcycle and cyclist were involved in a collision, before the motorcyclist fled the area.

Paramedics said one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

