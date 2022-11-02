26-year-old faces child pornography charges, says Woodstock, Ont. police

Woodstock, Ont., police have charged a 26-year-old resident with child pornography related offences following an investigation.
Investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence in the city on Oct. 26.
According to police, Alexander Stetler has since been charged with access to and possession of child pornography and failing to comply with a probation order.
The 26-year-old was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody pending a future court appearance.
