Crime

26-year-old faces child pornography charges, says Woodstock, Ont. police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 2:28 pm
Woodstock Police cruiser.
Woodstock Police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Woodstock, Ont., police have charged a 26-year-old resident with child pornography related offences following an investigation.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence in the city on Oct. 26.

According to police, Alexander Stetler has since been charged with access to and possession of child pornography and failing to comply with a probation order.

Trending Now

The 26-year-old was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody pending a future court appearance.

Amanda Todd’s mother vows to keep fighting for others
InvestigationArrestChild PornographyChargesWoodstockWoodstock Police Service26-year-old resident
