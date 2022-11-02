Police seek suspect after stabbing in Aurora, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a stabbing in Aurora, Ont.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred in a parking lot behind a plaza on Yonge Street, in the Brookland Avenue area on Monday.

According to police, officers located a man suffering from stab wound injuries.

Officers said he was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Following the stabbing, the male suspect fled across the road to a restaurant parking lot where he attempted to get into the passenger side of a silver Honda Civic,” police alleged in a news release.

Police said the drive of the Honda Civic turned the suspect away and drove away, headed south on Yonge Street.

Officers said the suspect has a heavy build, and was seen wearing a black-hooded coat, a black ball hat, sunglasses and a white mask.

Police are seeking to speak with the driver of the Honda Civic and any other witnesses.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.