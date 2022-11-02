West Elgin area school buses cancelled Wednesday morning due to fog

See more sharing options

Due to fog, all school purpose vehicles are cancelled Wednesday morning in the West Elgin area.

School buses will operate Wednesday afternoon “unless otherwise posted,” according to southwestern Ont., Student Transportation Services.

Nov 2: Due to fog, school purpose vehicles in WEST ELGIN AREA are CANCELLED for the MORNING only. School buses will operate in the afternoon unless otherwise posted. Visit https://t.co/nvhAoKd0jp for a listing of affected routes. @TVDSB @LDCSB pic.twitter.com/LVw2JUiEMt — Southwestern ON STS (@mybigyellowbus) November 2, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near-zero visibility for the following areas:

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

According to the alert, the fog is expected to dissipate later Wednesday morning.

For more information about affected school routes, visit mybigyellowbus.ca.