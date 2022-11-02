West Elgin area school buses cancelled Wednesday morning due to fog

Due to fog, all school purpose vehicles are cancelled Wednesday morning in the West Elgin area.
School buses will operate Wednesday afternoon “unless otherwise posted,” according to southwestern Ont., Student Transportation Services.
Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near-zero visibility for the following areas:
- London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County
According to the alert, the fog is expected to dissipate later Wednesday morning.
For more information about affected school routes, visit mybigyellowbus.ca.
