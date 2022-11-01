Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Sun, clouds, rain, flurries in this week’s forecast

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 2:52 pm
A view of Okanagan Lake, Kelowna and West Kelowna on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
A view of Okanagan Lake, Kelowna and West Kelowna on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Global News

Environment Canada is projecting an unsettled week of weather for B.C.’s Southern Interior, with the forecast calling for sun, clouds, rain and flurries.

Though the forecast will slightly vary from region to region, the general projection will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by periods of flurries or rain on Thursday and Friday.

For the weekend, Saturday should be mainly sunny, though Sunday will see clouds and a good chance of flurries.

Read more: Snow en route as Calgarians flip calender to November

Temperatures are in the seasonal range, with the mercury hovering from a high of 8 C to 9 C on Tuesday to overnight lows falling around 0 C and slightly below that.

Environment Canada says the average daytime high for the region at this time of the year is 6 C, with overnight lows averaging around -1 C.

The coldest night will be Wednesday, with temperatures expected to drop to -6 C or so under clear skies.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: October 31'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: October 31

Salmon Arm

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy during the day, and party cloudy overnight. High 8 C, low -1 C.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C, low -6 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with flurries during the day, with periods of snow or rain overnight. High 2 C, low 2 C.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 7 C, low 0 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 6 C, low -2 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day. High 2 C, low -4 C.

Vernon

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy but clearing overnight. High 7 C, low -2 C.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 5 C, low -6 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with showers throughout the day. High 9 C, low 0 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 5 C, low -1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries or rain showers throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low -3 C.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 31ed'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 31ed

Kelowna

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy but clearing overnight. High 7 C, low -2 C.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 5 C, low -6 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with showers throughout the day and night. High 9 C, low 0 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 5 C, low -1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries or rain showers throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low -3 C.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips'
Traffic Tips: Winter weather driving tips

Penticton

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day, clearing overnight. High 8 C, low 0 C.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 7 C, low -6 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with showers throughout the day and night. High 9 C, low 0 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 5 C, low -1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries or rain showers throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low -3 C.

Osoyoos

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day, clearing overnight. High 8 C, low 0 C.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 7 C, low -6 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with showers throughout the day and night. High 9 C, low 0 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 5 C, low -1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries or rain showers throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low -3 C.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 1'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 1

 

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganVernonpentictonsouth okanaganNorth OkanaganShuswapSalmon Armokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherOsoyoos Weather
