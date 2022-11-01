Okanagan weather: Sun, clouds, rain, flurries in this week’s forecast

Environment Canada is projecting an unsettled week of weather for B.C.’s Southern Interior, with the forecast calling for sun, clouds, rain and flurries.
Though the forecast will slightly vary from region to region, the general projection will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by periods of flurries or rain on Thursday and Friday.
For the weekend, Saturday should be mainly sunny, though Sunday will see clouds and a good chance of flurries.
Temperatures are in the seasonal range, with the mercury hovering from a high of 8 C to 9 C on Tuesday to overnight lows falling around 0 C and slightly below that.
Environment Canada says the average daytime high for the region at this time of the year is 6 C, with overnight lows averaging around -1 C.
The coldest night will be Wednesday, with temperatures expected to drop to -6 C or so under clear skies.
Salmon Arm
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy during the day, and party cloudy overnight. High 8 C, low -1 C.
Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C, low -6 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with flurries during the day, with periods of snow or rain overnight. High 2 C, low 2 C.
Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 7 C, low 0 C.
Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 6 C, low -2 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day. High 2 C, low -4 C.
Vernon
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy but clearing overnight. High 7 C, low -2 C.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 5 C, low -6 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low 1 C.
Friday: Cloudy with showers throughout the day. High 9 C, low 0 C.
Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 5 C, low -1 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with flurries or rain showers throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low -3 C.
Kelowna
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy but clearing overnight. High 7 C, low -2 C.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 5 C, low -6 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low 1 C.
Friday: Cloudy with showers throughout the day and night. High 9 C, low 0 C.
Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 5 C, low -1 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with flurries or rain showers throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low -3 C.
Penticton
Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day, clearing overnight. High 8 C, low 0 C.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 7 C, low -6 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low 1 C.
Friday: Cloudy with showers throughout the day and night. High 9 C, low 0 C.
Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 5 C, low -1 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with flurries or rain showers throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low -3 C.
Osoyoos
Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day, clearing overnight. High 8 C, low 0 C.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 7 C, low -6 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low 1 C.
Friday: Cloudy with showers throughout the day and night. High 9 C, low 0 C.
Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud during the day, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. High 5 C, low -1 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with flurries or rain showers throughout the day and night. High 3 C, low -3 C.
