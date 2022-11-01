Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

A section of an east-end Guelph road closed due to construction

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 1, 2022 7:43 am
Sydenham Road escarpment access View image in full screen
Construction sign. Global News

Those who use Grange Road in Guelph will need to find another route to get to their destination.

The City of Guelph is closing a section of Grange between Auden Road and Bradson Drive for the next two weeks.

The closure is part of a development project at 300 Grange Rd., which includes the installation of sewer and water pipes, and repaving of the road surface.

Trending Now

Read more: Construction to begin on busy stretch of road in Guelph

This will also impact those who use Guelph Transit Route 14.

It will be temporarily detoured around the construction area for the duration of the work period.

Riders can get information about stop changes and route detours by going to the Guelph Transit website.

Advertisement
GuelphConstructionGuelph NewsClosedRoadSewerswater pipesGrange Rd.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers