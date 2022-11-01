A section of an east-end Guelph road closed due to construction

Send this page to someone via email

Those who use Grange Road in Guelph will need to find another route to get to their destination.

The City of Guelph is closing a section of Grange between Auden Road and Bradson Drive for the next two weeks.

The closure is part of a development project at 300 Grange Rd., which includes the installation of sewer and water pipes, and repaving of the road surface.

This will also impact those who use Guelph Transit Route 14.

It will be temporarily detoured around the construction area for the duration of the work period.

Riders can get information about stop changes and route detours by going to the Guelph Transit website.