Edmonton police investigating death of woman found ‘in medical distress’ in Old Strathcona

The death of a 41-year-old woman who was found “in medical distress” in an Old Strathcona home on Monday is being investigated by homicide detectives, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

In a news release, police said officers were called about a woman in distress inside a residence in the area of 100 Street and 83 Avenue at about 5:10 a.m.

She was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries. Police did not provide details about what kind of distress the woman was in or what the nature of her injuries was. Police said her death has been deemed “suspicious.”

They said an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

