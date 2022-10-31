Menu

November 5 – Timber Haus Developments

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted October 31, 2022 1:37 pm

A home is more than just a place to live. It’s an environment for living and part of your identity. This week on Talk To The Experts, discover ways to experience life on your terms as Timber Haus Developments joins the conversation. From custom homes to infill opportunities, income properties and more, Timber Haus Developments takes care of it all so you can focus on living your dream life.
For more information, visit TimberHaus.ca and be sure to tune to Talk To The Experts this Saturday at 11:00am to hear more.

630 CHED Talk to the Experts
