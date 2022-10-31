Witnesses sought after serious 3-vehicle crash in Vaughan that left 2 injured, 1 critically

Police are looking for witnesses after a serious three-vehicle crash in Vaughan over the weekend that left two people injured, one of them critically.
York Regional Police said it happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Rutherford Road and Thornhill Woods Drive.
Police said it involved a white Ford Focus, a grey Honda Civic, and a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The driver of the Ford, a 25-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
A 62-year-old man who was driving the Jeep was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Those in the Honda were uninjured.
Police said they’re now looking to identify witnesses who were in the area when the crash happened or anyone who has information on driving behaviours prior to the incident.
Anyone with dashcam footage from the area was also asked to come forward.
