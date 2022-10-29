Junior hockey: Rockets rally, beat Winterhawks in OT; Vees keep perfect start going

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA 4, PORTLAND 3 (OT)

At Portland, the Kelowna Rockets turned the tables on their hosts by rallying to defeat the Winterhawks on Friday night.

Andrew Cristall scored twice, including the winner in overtime, as Kelowna overcame a 3-1 deficit in the final minutes of the third period to snap a four-game losing streak.

Marcus Pacheco and Nolan Flamand also scored for Kelowna (4-6-1-0), which lost 6-5 to Portland in season-opening action on Sept. 24. In that game, the Rockets were up 5-3 late in the third period, but Portland rallied, scoring twice in the last five minutes, then notched the winner in overtime.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday night, replying for Portland (7-1-1-0) were Marek Alscher, Marcus Nguyen and James Stefan. The result was just Portland’s second setback of the season, albeit one with an overtime point.

Andrew Cristall to complete the comeback?!?! YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT!@Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/XPg9nJRQTW — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 29, 2022

Talyn Boyko stopped 42 of 45 shots for Kelowna, with Dante Giannuzzi turning aside 25 of 29 shots for Portland.

Kelowna was 1-for-3 on the power play while Portland was 0-for-3 before a sparse crowd of 2,330 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Alscher opened the scoring at 16:04 of the first period, a low shot from the slot, with Nguyen making it 2-0 with a shorthanded goal at 10:06 of the second.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Rocket Report: Portland Series Preview

In the third, Pacheco put Kelowna on the board with a power-play goal just 33 seconds into the frame. Cristall and Kydd had the assists on the rebound marker.

At 13:49, Portland restored its two-goal cushion, with Stefan netting his third of the season. However, three minutes later, at 16:46, Cristall potted his eighth goal of the campaign following a turnover to make it 3-2.

We need to take a closer look at Pat Kempany's photo of Nolan Flamand's game-tying celly 🔎 pic.twitter.com/wajuF2k4iS — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 29, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

And, at 19:55 with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, Flamand levelled the score at 3-3 by slapping in a rebound.

In overtime, after Portland missed a shot on net with the puck bouncing all the way the Winterhawks’ blue-line, Cristall made no mistake on a breakaway, dekeing home the game winner at 3:20.

The two teams meet again in Portland on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Friday’s results

Winnipeg 4, Brandon 1

Calgary 5, Edmonton 0

Kamloops 5, Spokane 1

Saskatoon 2, Medicine Hat 1

Moose Jaw 4, Everett 1

Seattle 5, Prince George 4

Red Deer 4, Vancouver 0

Swift Current 6, Victoria 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Brandon at Winnipeg, 5:05 p.m.

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 6 p.m.

Victoria at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Moose Jaw, 6 p.m.

Kelowna at Portland, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Everett at Regina, 6 p.m.

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Vancouver at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Tri-City at Regina, 3 p.m.

5:57 Fighting the odds to make it to the NHL

PENTICTON 4, WEST KELOWNA 1

Story continues below advertisement

Penticton started the season with a three-goal road win over their Highway 97 rival on Friday night.

Josh Nadeau, with two goals, Bradly Nadeau and Ben Brunette scored for Penticton (13-0-0-0-0), which broke open a 1-1 game with three goals in the third period.

Alex Van Houtte-Cachero, at 2:10 of the second period to make it 1-1, replied for West Kelowna (8-2-2-0-0), which trailed 1-0 after the first.

Luca Di Pasquo stopped 26 of 27 shots for the Vees, with Nicholas Cristiano stopping 37 of 40 shots for the Warriors.

Penticton was 2-for-5 on the power play with West Kelowna going 0-for-2. The attendance at Royal Lepage Place was 958.

2:01 Penticton Vees

SALMON ARM 2, CRANBROOK 1

Story continues below advertisement

At Salmon Arm, goalie Matthew Tovell stopped 42 of 43 shots as the Silverbacks turned back the Bucks on Friday night.

Aidan Lindblad and Owen Beckner, with goals in the first period, scored for Salmon Arm (7-4-0-1-0).

Kellan Hjartarson, at 14:43 of the second to make it 2-1, replied for Cranbrook (7-4-1-0-0). Nathan Airey turned aside 20 of 22 shots for the Bucks.

Salmon Arm went 0-for-2 on the power play with Cranbrook going 0-for-4.

1:36 Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Friday’s results

Alberni Valley 5, Coquitlam 2

Nanaimo 5, Surrey 2

Langley 3, Powell River 0

Prince George 4, Wenatchee 3

Trail 5, Merritt 1

Chilliwack 3, Victoria 2

Saturday’s games

Story continues below advertisement

Trail at Penticton, 6 p.m.

Cranbrook at Vernon, 6 p.m.

Chilliwack at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Coquitlam at Nanaimo, 7 p.m.

Langley at Powell River, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Surrey at Victoria, 7 p.m.

Salmon Arm at West Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Coquitlam at Cowichan Valley, 2 p.m.

Vernon at Merritt, 2 p.m.

Friday’s results

Golden 9, 100 Mile House 1

Beaver Valley 6, Grand Forks 4

Nelson 5, Castlegar 1

Kamloops 4, Sicamous 3

Revelstoke 3, Kelowna 1

Princeton 4, North Okanagan 0

Columbia Valley 6, Creston Valley 3

Fernie 3, Summerland 2

Kimberley 5, Osoyoos 1

Saturday’s games

100 Mile House at Columbia Valley, 6 p.m.

Chase at Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Sicamous, 7 p.m.

Osoyoos at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Grand Forks at Beaver Valley, 7 p.m.

Castlegar at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Fernie at North Okanagan, 7:15 p.m.

Kimberley at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.

Golden at Creston Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game