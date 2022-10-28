Man charged in connection to threats made at the University of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service said it charged a man in connection to threats at the University of Calgary on Tuesday evening.

Officers said the man is also believed to be connected to a sexual assault that happened earlier that day.

CPS said a woman reported just before 2 p.m. that she had been walking westbound in the area of Riverfront Avenue S.W. and Second Street S.W. when a man approached her from behind and touched her without consent.

Later that day, at around 8:25 p.m., police were called to the university campus for multiple reports of an unknown man stabbing several people. The campus was briefly locked down while police investigated the reports.

However, they said they were unable to locate any victims or witnesses to corroborate the incident.

CPS said security footage showed a man confronting an individual before fleeing the area prior to police arrival. However, officers said at the time of the incident that security footage from the campus did not reveal anything out of the ordinary.

The individual was not injured, police said.

Nicklaus Youal Ekhugie, 41, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“This was a team effort by many members in District 1 and District 3 who worked collaboratively with each other and with the University of Calgary staff. Together, we were able to advance this investigation and prevent further risk to Calgarians,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm in a statement on Friday.

In a statement to Global News on Tuesday, the University of Calgary said its emergency alert system worked as intended on desktop computers but the school had technical issues with the mobile app.

The school also said it alerted students through mass communication systems, social media and a banner alert on its main webpage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.