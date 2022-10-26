Second World War military items stolen during show in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police investigating after the theft of some military items from a recent show and sale in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Oct. 22, officers were made aware of the theft of a Second World War military battle dress and a beret as well as a photo of the original owner of the items.

Police did not disclose where the show took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.