Second World War military items stolen during show in Peterborough: police

Police investigating after the theft of some military items from a recent show and sale in Peterborough.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Oct. 22, officers were made aware of the theft of a Second World War military battle dress and a beret as well as a photo of the original owner of the items.
Read more: Peterborough, Ont., man arrested in connection to multiple bomb threats in Boston area: police
Read More
Police did not disclose where the show took place.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.
Comments