Crime

Second World War military items stolen during show in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 11:52 am
Second World War items and a photo of the original owner were reported stolen in Peterborough on Oct. 22.
Second World War items and a photo of the original owner were reported stolen in Peterborough on Oct. 22. Peterborough Police Service

Police investigating after the theft of some military items from a recent show and sale in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Oct. 22, officers were made aware of the theft of a Second World War military battle dress and a beret as well as a photo of the original owner of the items.

Read more: Peterborough, Ont., man arrested in connection to multiple bomb threats in Boston area: police

Police did not disclose where the show took place.

Military items reported stolen from a show in Peterborough.
Military items reported stolen from a show in Peterborough. Peterborough Police Service
Second World War military items stolen during show in Peterborough: police - image
Second World War military items stolen during show in Peterborough: police - image

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

