Canada

Santa Claus parade returning to Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 12:52 pm
The nighttime Santa Claus parade will indeed be going ahead this year. It will travel down Princess Street from Bath Road to Ontario Street starting at 5 p.m Nov. 20. View image in full screen
The nighttime Santa Claus parade will indeed be going ahead this year. It will travel down Princess Street from Bath Road to Ontario Street starting at 5 p.m Nov. 20. Global Kingston

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ontario’s Bradford West Gwillimbury Santa Claus Parade is returning this holiday season.

Residents can celebrate the festival display of holiday cheer starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The parade route will begin at Bradford District High School, travel east along Holland Street, south on Simcoe Road, and end at the Bradford and District Memorial Community Centre.

“Bring your family and friends to watch as some of our local community groups and businesses light up BWG with twinkling floats, music, and entertainment,” the town said in a statement.

Read more: Santa Claus is coming back to town for return of Barrie Santa Claus Parade

Santa’s helpers will also be collecting letters to jolly old Saint Nick at the beginning of the parade.

Story continues below advertisement

People are asked to ensure all letters are addressed to Santa c/o the North Pole, HOH OHO.

Town officials said it’s also not too late for people to join the parade as an entrant, vendor or volunteer.

Applications for parade entries are being accepted until Nov. 1 on the town’s website.

ChristmasHolidayParadeSanta Claus ParadeBrandfordBrandford West GwillimburyGwillimbury
