Santa Claus parade returning to Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ontario’s Bradford West Gwillimbury Santa Claus Parade is returning this holiday season.

Residents can celebrate the festival display of holiday cheer starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The parade route will begin at Bradford District High School, travel east along Holland Street, south on Simcoe Road, and end at the Bradford and District Memorial Community Centre.

“Bring your family and friends to watch as some of our local community groups and businesses light up BWG with twinkling floats, music, and entertainment,” the town said in a statement.

Santa’s helpers will also be collecting letters to jolly old Saint Nick at the beginning of the parade.

People are asked to ensure all letters are addressed to Santa c/o the North Pole, HOH OHO.

Town officials said it’s also not too late for people to join the parade as an entrant, vendor or volunteer.

Applications for parade entries are being accepted until Nov. 1 on the town’s website.