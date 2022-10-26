Kitchener man faces criminal harassment charges after incident in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old Kitchener man faces a criminal harassment charge after Guelph Police say a man was reported to be following a woman around the city.

Police began investigating the report on Oct. 19. Police said the man parked his car and then used Guelph Transit to travel around the city and follow the woman.

Police said officers arrested the 39-year-old man two days later and he has been charged with criminal harassment.

It is believed the same man may have also been harassing other women on Guelph Transit.

He’s been described as six feet tall with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who had an interaction with a man matching that description can contact Guelph Police.