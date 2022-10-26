Menu

Crime

Kitchener man faces criminal harassment charges after incident in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 10:52 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police said they started investigating into a report last week about a man following a woman around the city. He was arrested on October 21st. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 39-year-old Kitchener man faces a criminal harassment charge after Guelph Police say a man was reported to be following a woman around the city.

Police began investigating the report on Oct. 19. Police said the man parked his car and then used Guelph Transit to travel around the city and follow the woman.

Police said officers arrested the 39-year-old man two days later and he has been charged with criminal harassment.

Trending Now

It is believed the same man may have also been harassing other women on Guelph Transit.

He’s been described as six feet tall with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who had an interaction with a man matching that description can contact Guelph Police.

