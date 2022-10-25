Man gunned down near Montreal, killing possibly linked to organized crime: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a business near Highway 440 in Laval on Montreal’s north shore.

Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara said officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, who had been gunned down, on the ground.

His death was confirmed at the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by authorities.

The victim is reportedly known to police. Quebec provincial police is involved in the investigation because the shooting may be linked to organized crime.

“Currently, we have investigators on site. We have the command post at the scene, and there is the forensic identification service of the Sûreté du Québec to analyze the scene,” provincial police Sgt. Catherine Bernard said.

The investigation is ongoing, with police searching for witnesses.

No arrests have been made. Police did not specify if they were looking for one or more suspects in the shooting.