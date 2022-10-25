Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man gunned down near Montreal, killing possibly linked to organized crime: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 1:10 pm
The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. View image in full screen
The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A 66-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a business near Highway 440 in Laval on Montreal’s north shore.

Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara said officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, who had been gunned down, on the ground.

His death was confirmed at the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by authorities.

Read more: Quebec provincial police arrest two after finding body of missing man

The victim is reportedly known to police. Quebec provincial police is involved in the investigation because the shooting may be linked to organized crime.

Trending Now

“Currently, we have investigators on site. We have the command post at the scene, and there is the forensic identification service of the Sûreté du Québec to analyze the scene,” provincial police Sgt. Catherine Bernard said.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing, with police searching for witnesses.

No arrests have been made. Police did not specify if they were looking for one or more suspects in the shooting.

Sureté du QuébecLavalOrganized CrimeQuebec provincial policeLaval policeLaval homicideMontreal Organized CrimeLaval MurderQuebec organized crimeLaval Highway 440
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers