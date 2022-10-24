Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, while Shane Pinto scored in his fifth consecutive game as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Monday.

Playing without forward Josh Norris and netminder Anton Forsberg due to injury, Derick Brassard up front and Magnus Hellberg in goal, made their season debuts for the Senators.

All Hellberg did was stop 30-of-32 shots, while Brassard scored in the third period. After stealing the puck at his own blue line, Brassard went down the ice and wired a shot past Scott Wedgewood in the Dallas goal for a 4-1 Ottawa lead 12 minutes into the final period.

Tkachuk had given the Senators a 2-1 lead five minutes into the third before Pinto made it 3-1 just under six minutes later.

Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators (4-2-0) who won their fourth straight game while handing the Stars their first regulation loss of the season.

Joel Kivirianta scored at 6:31of the first period and Wyatt Johnston scored late in the third to cut the Senators lead to 4-2. The Stars (4-1-1) did have the first eight shots of the game as they came out hard at Hellberg, who had only made two previous NHL starts.

The Stars maintained their 1-0 lead late into the second period before Chabot ripped a point shot past Wedgewood at 19:23 of the period while the Senators were enjoying their third power play of the period.

Wedgewood was a wall stopping all 22 shots he faced up to that point. Hellberg was just as impressive at the other end of the ice with 20 saves as the game went into the third tied 1-1.

NOTES

Denis Gurianov and Joel Hanley were scratches for the Stars on Monday, while Dylan Gambrell, Nikita Zaitsev and Anton Forsberg were scratches for the Senators. … Kevin Mandolese was the backup goaltender for the Senators as he was called up from Belleville of the AHL following the injury to Forsberg. … Dallas Stars have not lost any man games to injury so far this season. … The game was the first of two meetings between the Stars and Senators this season. They meet again in Dallas on Dec. 8.

UP NEXT

The Dallas Stars will conclude their four-game road trip Tuesday night in Boston against the Bruins before starting a three-game homestand on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

The Ottawa Senators conclude their six-game homestand Thursday against the Minnesota Wild and then head to Florida for a pair of games against the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.