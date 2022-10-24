Hours extended at some Hamilton voting locations due to late start: city clerk

Send this page to someone via email

Several voting locations in Hamilton, Ont., will see extended hours Monday, according to the city clerk.

Residents are heading to the polls on election day to vote in the municipal election.

READ MORE: Ontarians set to vote in municipal elections as polls open across the province

The administration in Hamilton that is overseeing the election says the extensions are due to a number of voting places that “experienced delays” at 10 a.m. on Monday, as required pursuant to section 46 of the Municipal Elections Act, 1996.

City clerk Andrea Holland, who has the authority to update closing times, said the extension is to ensure affected voting places get a full 10 hours of voting.

According to the city, the voting hours have been extended at the following locations.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 3

Dream Centre – opened 11 a.m., closing 9 p.m.

Ward 6

Richard Beasley Elementary School – opened 10:25 a.m., closing 8:25 p.m.

Salvation Army Mountain Citadel – opened 10:15 a.m., closing 8:15 p.m.

Huntington Park Recreation Centre – opened 10:05 a.m., closing 8:05 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 7

Sackville Hill Senior Centre – opened 10:13 a.m., closing 8:13 p.m.

Lawfield Arena – opened 10:10 a.m., closing 8:10 p.m.

Ward 8

Harmony Baptist Church – opened 10:06 a.m., closing 8:06 p.m.

Ward 9

St. Paul’s – opened 10:10 a.m., closing 8:10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 10

Royal Canadian Legion – opened 11:20 a.m., closing 9:20 p.m.

Ward 13

Sir William Osler – opened 10:15 a.m., closing 8:15 p.m.

Dundas Lions Memorial – opened 10:07 a.m., closing 8:07 p.m.

Dundas Valley Secondary School – opened 10:45 a.m., closing 8:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The city clerk says all other locations will be open until 8 p.m. as originally scheduled.

Results for the 2022 Hamilton Municipal and School Board Election will be made available at the close of all polls set for 9:20 p.m.