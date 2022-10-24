Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: When was the last time you bought a CD of a new release?

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 8:00 am
Compact Discs View image in full screen
Alan Cross' compact disc vault. Alan Cross

When Swifties overwhelmed Spotify at midnight Friday morning, the site crashed. That was a clear indication that Taylor Swift was going to have a very, very good week.

Sales projections point to her having a killer week with her new album, CD When the charts close at 11:59 pm ET Thursday night, it’s predicted that this one album will have sold between 1 and 1.2 million copies in the US alone, an astonishing number in the streaming age.

Trending Now

Hey, good for her. She’s one of the biggest artists in the world and Swifties will crawl over broken glass for her. No one else can do what she can.

This, however, got me thinking about the days when everyone would rush out and buy a CD the instant came out. Now, not so much. In all honestly, I can’t remember the last time I bought a CD of any sort, even though there are indications that the format is making a comeback. What about you?  Take the survey here.

Advertisement
Taylor Swiftcdsmusic salesSwiftiesCD salesCompact DiscMidnights

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers