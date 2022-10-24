Weekly survey: When was the last time you bought a CD of a new release?

When Swifties overwhelmed Spotify at midnight Friday morning, the site crashed. That was a clear indication that Taylor Swift was going to have a very, very good week.

Sales projections point to her having a killer week with her new album, CD When the charts close at 11:59 pm ET Thursday night, it’s predicted that this one album will have sold between 1 and 1.2 million copies in the US alone, an astonishing number in the streaming age.

Hey, good for her. She’s one of the biggest artists in the world and Swifties will crawl over broken glass for her. No one else can do what she can.

This, however, got me thinking about the days when everyone would rush out and buy a CD the instant came out. Now, not so much. In all honestly, I can’t remember the last time I bought a CD of any sort, even though there are indications that the format is making a comeback. What about you? Take the survey here.