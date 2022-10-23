Man with possible life-threatening injuries after motorcycle, pick-up truck collide in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with possible life-threatening injuries after a collision in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called around 3:51 p.m. to the area of Steeles Avenue and Highway 400 for reports of a collision on Sunday afternoon.

The incident reportedly involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck. Paramedics rushed the motorcycle rider to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. A second patient was assessed at the scene.

