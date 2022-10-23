Menu

Traffic

Man with possible life-threatening injuries after motorcycle, pick-up truck collide in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 23, 2022 5:07 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with possible life-threatening injuries after a collision in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called around 3:51 p.m. to the area of Steeles Avenue and Highway 400 for reports of a collision on Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Toronto collision

The incident reportedly involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck. Paramedics rushed the motorcycle rider to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. A second patient was assessed at the scene.

